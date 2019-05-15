Expand / Collapse search
Japan
Published

Professional wrestler arrested in Japan for slamming man over parking spot: report

Nicole Darrah
By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
A professional wrestler in Japan was reportedly arrested on Sunday for using his pro-moves on a man in a supermarket parking lot.

Kenji Abe, 40, allegedly slammed a 47-year-old man to the ground over a parking spot in Chigasaki City, Kanagawa Prefecture, according to the Tokyo Reporter.

Abe — who reportedly goes by the name "Macho Abe Ken" in the wrestling world — pinned the man to the ground, holding his head down with his armpit, the news outlet reported.

Police said Abe admitted to getting angry after the other man cut in front of him for an empty parking spot, according to Japan Today.

The man who Abe allegedly attacked suffered a few cuts on his face and other minimal injuries, police said.

