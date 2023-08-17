Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

DISASTERS

Private jet in Malaysia crash-lands along highway, killing 10: video

Footage captures moment plane reportedly struck car, motorcycle during crash

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
close
Malaysia plane crash lands near Kuala Lumpur, causing a fireball Video

Malaysia plane crash lands near Kuala Lumpur, causing a fireball

Incident near Kuala Lumpur on Thursday leaves at least 10 dead, reports say, after plane struck motorcycle, car. (Credit: ViralPress)

At least 10 people were killed in Malaysia on Thursday after a private jet collided with a motorcycle and car while trying to land at an airport near Kuala Lumpur, reports say. 

Video taken from a surveillance camera near the scene showed a plane traveling sharply downward before smashing into the ground, causing a fireball. 

The sound wave from the impact was enough to shake the camera. 

Local police chief Hussein Omar Khan told reporters that the Beechcraft Model 390 was carrying six passengers and two crew members when it crashed around 2 p.m., according to Reuters. 

MALAYSIA AIRLINES PASSENGER ARRESTED AFTER MIDAIR ‘EMERGENCY INCIDENT’ FORCES FLIGHT TO RETURN TO AUSTRALIA 

Video shows plane crash in Malaysia

A surveillance camera has captured the fatal plane crash in Malaysia. (ViralPress)

He reportedly said the plane had lost contact with the air traffic control tower and ended up slamming into a highway. 

"There was no emergency call, the aircraft had been given clearance to land," Omar was quoted as saying. 

The plane struck a motorcycle and car while trying to land, Reuters reported, citing officials. 

Malaysia’s Civil Aviation Authority said the plane had departed from the island of Langkawi and was heading to the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport, according to Reuters. 

"At 2.51 p.m., the Subang Air Traffic Control Tower observed smoke originating from the crash site but no mayday call was made by the aircraft," the authority’s chief executive, Norazman Mahmud, reportedly said in a statement. 

AMERICAN AIRLINES PLANE HAS ‘TERRIFYING’ CLOSE CALL WITH SPIRIT AIRLINES PLANE AT BOSTON AIRPORT 

Plane crash in Malaysia

The aftermath of the fatal plane crash in Malaysia on Thursday, Aug. 17. (REUTERS/Hasnoor Hussain/TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

The flight was operated by private jet services company Jet Valet, which was cited by local media as saying it will cooperate with an investigation into the accident, Reuters also reported. 

Images published by Reuters showed a darkened area and debris strewn over a two-lane road following the crash. 

Emergency vehicles could be seen blocking off access to the road. 

In one of the images, a tarp is seen placed over the body of one of the victims. 

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear. 

Kuala Lumpur area plane crash

At least 10 people have been killed in the disaster outside of Kuala Lumpur reports say. (REUTERS/Hasnoor Hussain)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The driver of the motorcycle who was killed by the plane after being hit during its crash landing was engulfed in flames, according to ViralPress. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.