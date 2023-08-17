Private jet in Malaysia crash-lands along highway, killing 10: video

At least 10 people were killed in Malaysia on Thursday after a private jet collided with a motorcycle and car while trying to land at an airport near Kuala Lumpur, reports say.

Video taken from a surveillance camera near the scene showed a plane traveling sharply downward before smashing into the ground, causing a fireball.

The sound wave from the impact was enough to shake the camera.

Local police chief Hussein Omar Khan told reporters that the Beechcraft Model 390 was carrying six passengers and two crew members when it crashed around 2 p.m., according to Reuters.

He reportedly said the plane had lost contact with the air traffic control tower and ended up slamming into a highway.

"There was no emergency call, the aircraft had been given clearance to land," Omar was quoted as saying.

The plane struck a motorcycle and car while trying to land, Reuters reported, citing officials.

Malaysia’s Civil Aviation Authority said the plane had departed from the island of Langkawi and was heading to the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport, according to Reuters.

"At 2.51 p.m., the Subang Air Traffic Control Tower observed smoke originating from the crash site but no mayday call was made by the aircraft," the authority’s chief executive, Norazman Mahmud, reportedly said in a statement.

The flight was operated by private jet services company Jet Valet, which was cited by local media as saying it will cooperate with an investigation into the accident, Reuters also reported.

Images published by Reuters showed a darkened area and debris strewn over a two-lane road following the crash.

Emergency vehicles could be seen blocking off access to the road.

In one of the images, a tarp is seen placed over the body of one of the victims.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

The driver of the motorcycle who was killed by the plane after being hit during its crash landing was engulfed in flames, according to ViralPress.