Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

World
Published
Last Update December 4, 2015

Pre-dawn rehearsal takes place for Margaret Thatcher's funeral procession

By | Associated Press
  • 81857c02-Britain Thatcher Funeral
    Image 1 of 3

    British forces' officers carry a Union Jack-draped coffin outside St Paul's Cathedral in central London early Monday, April 15, 2013 during the rehearsal for the upcoming funeral of former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. Thatcher, the combative "Iron Lady" who infuriated European allies and transformed her country by a ruthless dedication to free markets in 11 bruising years as prime minister, died Monday, April 8, 2013. She was 87 and the funeral will take place Wednesday, April 17, 2013. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis) (The Associated Press)

  • 08f9c6a9-Britain Thatcher Funeral
    Image 2 of 3

    British forces' officers escort a Union Jack-draped coffin on a gun carriage drawn by the King's Troop Royal Artillery during a rehearsal for the upcoming funeral of former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in central London, early Monday, April 15, 2013. Thatcher, the combative "Iron Lady" who infuriated European allies and transformed her country by a ruthless dedication to free markets in 11 bruising years as prime minister, died Monday, April 8, 2013. The funeral will take place Wednesday, April 17, 2013. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis) (The Associated Press)

  • 6114e4c1-Britain Thatcher Funeral
    Image 3 of 3

    British forces' officers carry a Union Jack-draped coffin outside St Paul's Cathedral in central London early Monday, April 15, 2013 during the rehearsal for the upcoming funeral of former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. Thatcher, the combative "Iron Lady" who infuriated European allies and transformed her country by a ruthless dedication to free markets in 11 bruising years as prime minister, died Monday, April 8, 2013. The funeral will take place Wednesday, April 17, 2013. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis) (The Associated Press)

LONDON – A pre-dawn military rehearsal has been held in preparation for Margaret Thatcher's funeral.

In advance of Wednesday's funeral at St. Paul's Cathedral a flag-draped coffin was carried by horse-drawn carriage Monday to the famous domed cathedral in central London.

Some 700 Armed Forces personnel were in place for the drill.

Officials say the practice was needed to familiarize troops from different service branches with the overall plan.

The funeral of the former prime minister who died last week will be attended by Queen Elizabeth II and numerous foreign dignitaries.