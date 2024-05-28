Expand / Collapse search
Pope Francis

Pope Francis apologizes for using vulgar term for gay men behind closed doors

The Vatican press office said the pope 'never intended to offend or express himself in homophobic terms'

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi Fox News
Published
Pope Francis explains Church stance on not blessing same-sex unions: 'That is not the sacrament' Video

Pope Francis explains Church stance on not blessing same-sex unions: 'That is not the sacrament'

Pope Francis corrected a question from "60 Minutes" in a rare interview, saying the Church did not bless same-sex unions but rather blessed individual people.

Pope Francis apologized for using harsh language about homosexuality during a closed-door meeting with Italian bishops, The Vatican said in a statement Tuesday.

Italian news outlet Dagospia broke the news on Monday that Pope Francis told the Italian Episcopal Conference in a private meeting that there is already too much "f-----ness" in some seminaries and reaffirming that homosexuals should not be allowed to enter the priesthood.

Similar reports appeared in Italian outlets Corriere della Sera and La Repubblica following the alleged comments, which were not recorded.

"Pope Francis is aware of the articles that came out recently about a conversation, behind closed doors, with the bishops of the CEI (Italian Episcopal Conference)," the Vatican said in a Tuesday statement. 

Pope Francis bishops

Pope Francis greets bishops during the weekly general audience at St. Peter's Square in the Vatican. (Massimo Valicchia/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The Vatican appeared to confirm the reports, but emphasized that the comment did not renege on Francis' assertion that all people are called to the Church, regardless of their personal issues or sin.

"As he has said on several occasions, ‘In the Church there is room for everyone, for everyone! No one is useless, no one is superfluous, there is room for everyone. Just as we are, everyone,’" the Tuesday statement continued.

The Vatican press office added that the pope "never intended to offend or express himself in homophobic terms, and he extends his apologies to those who felt offended by the use of a term, reported by others."

Vatican St Peters Basilica

St .Peter’s Square during a Mass celebrated by Pope Francis on the first World Children’s Day in Vatican City. (Franco Origlia/Getty Images)

The Vatican has ruled since 2005 that homosexual men cannot be considered for the priesthood. The pope himself has reaffirmed this decision on multiple occasions.

Francis' comment comes on the heels of a "60 Minutes" interview in which he rebuked his interviewer for conflating the blessings of homosexual individuals with blessings of same-sex unions.

In the conversation with "60 Minutes," the pontiff was asked about the Vatican's recent document approving "blessings" of individual Catholics who are in same-sex unions. The Church recognizes the sacrament of marriage as an indissoluble union between a man and a woman.

"Last year you decided to allow Catholic priests to bless same-sex couples," journalist Norah O'Donnell said. "That's a big change. Why?"

Pope Francis Italian Episcopal Conference

Pope Francis attends the opening of last year's General Assembly of the Italian Episcopal Conference in Vatican City. (Vatican Media via Vatican Pool/Getty Images)

"No, what I allowed was not to bless the union. That cannot be done because that is not the sacrament [of marriage]. I cannot. The Lord made it that way," the pope responded.

He continued, "But to bless each person, yes. The blessing is for everyone. For everyone. To bless a homosexual-type union, however, goes against the given right, against the law of the Church. But to bless each person, why not? The blessing is for all. Some people were scandalized by this. But why? Everyone! Everyone!"

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com