Europe

Polish leader warns of 'prewar era,' urges European nations to invest in defense

Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk made the remark amid Russia's brutal war in Ukraine

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
John Kirby on aid to Ukraine: 'Time is not on their side' Video

John Kirby on aid to Ukraine: 'Time is not on their side'

White House National Security Communications Adviser John Kirby discusses the Israel-Hamas conflict, possible sanctions against the Iranian regime and the importance of sending aid to Ukraine.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk urged European nations to step up investment in their defense, saying the continent isn't ready for the current "prewar era." 

Tusk made the remarks during a recent interview with various European newspapers.

"I don’t want to scare anyone, but war is no longer a concept from the past," he said before referring to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. "It’s real and it started over two years ago."

RUSSIA'S WAR ON UKRAINE UNLIKELY TO END IN 2024; CONGRESS PLAYS PIVOTAL ROLE IN DIRECTION CONFLICT TAKES

Donald Tusk

Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk urged European nations to invest in defense as Russia continues its brutal war in Ukraine.  (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)

Russia has intensified airstrikes against its neighbor. Recently, Russian missiles briefly breached Polish airspace during an attack on Ukraine. That prompted Warsaw to put its forces on heightened readiness. 

Moscow has escalated its attacks in recent days, launching several missile barrages on the capital, Kyiv, and hitting energy infrastructure across the country in apparent retaliation for recent Ukrainian aerial attacks on the Russian border region of Belgorod.

On Friday, Italian news agency AGI reported that Italian fighter jets at a Polish military base in Malbork intercepted two Russian spy aircraft in the Baltic Sea. The Russian aircraft were not authorized to be in NATO airspace, the report said. 

No one was harmed, and the Russian planes did not have "hostile intentions."

Tusk called for urgent assistance for Ukraine to defend itself and urged more cooperation between Poland, Germany and France.

"We are living in the most critical moment since the end of the second world war," he said. "I know it sounds devastating, especially to people of the younger generation, but we have to mentally get used to the arrival of a new era. The prewar era."

Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk, right, and Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal

Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk, right, and Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal sign documents after bilateral meetings at the Chancellery of Prime Minister in Warsaw, Poland, Thursday, March 28, 2024.  (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

Tusk also called out Russian President Vladimir Putin for attempting to link the terrorist attack on Moscow’s Crocus City Hall to Ukraine without evidence.

"Evidently feels the need to justify increasingly violent attacks on civil targets in Ukraine," Tusk said. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.