©2018 FOX News Network, LLC.

Last Update March 16, 2017

Polish EU lawmaker says women intellectually inferior to men

By | Associated Press
FILE-In this May 25, 2014 file photo, Janusz Korwin-Mikke, leader of a small far right and eurosceptic party leaves a polling station after voting in the European Parliament elections near Warsaw, Poland. Chosen a European lawmaker, he has repeatedly made comments that have outraged other lawmakers. The president of the EU parliament opened an investigation Thursday, March 2, 2017 into his comments that "women must earn less than men because they are weaker, they are smaller, they are less intelligent." He can be reprimanded fined or temporarily suspended for such comments. He recently said in Warsaw that it is a "20th-century stereotype that women have the same intellectual potential as men." (AP Photo/Alik Keplicz)

WARSAW, Poland – A radical Polish European Parliament lawmaker has launched another sexist tirade, calling it a "20th-century stereotype that women have the same intellectual potential as men," and that the stereotype "must be destroyed because it is not true."

Janusz Korwin-Mikke's insults on Friday in Warsaw came two days after he told the European parliament that "women must earn less than men because they are weaker, they are smaller, they are less intelligent."

The president of the EU parliament opened an investigation Thursday into those comments, for which Korwin-Mikke could face sanctions such as a reprimand, a fine or a temporary suspension.

His latest blast came after he was challenged by female lawmakers during a visit to the Polish parliament in Warsaw.