Police fire tear gas to disrupt protest in Ukrainian capital that left 4 officers injured

Police have fired tear gas to disperse opposition activists protesting outside city hall in the Ukrainian capital following scuffles that injured four officers.

Kiev police chief Valery Koryak said police used the tear gas Wednesday after one officer was dragged into the crowd and beaten. The officer was hospitalized with a head injury, while another three officers were also hurt in the scuffles.

About 200 opposition demonstrators had gathered outside the Kiev city hall to protest a court ruling extending the authority of the current city legislature. The opposition is pushing for a vote to elect a new legislature.

The skirmishes erupted when several opposition members of the national parliament tried to enter the building and were turned away by police.