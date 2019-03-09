Plane crash in Colombia kills 14, officials say

A plane crash in Central Colombia on Saturday morning has killed 14 people, officials said.

Authorities with Colombia’s Civil Aeronautics said that a DC-3 aircraft en route to Villavicencio, in the center of the nation, issued a distress call around 10:40 a.m., according to a translation of the agency’s statement.

The plane, operated by Laser air service, crashed in the vicinity of its destination after departing from San Jose del Guaviare.

Officials confirmed that all 14 people aboard, including the pilot, had died.

The victims have been identified as Jaime Carr¡iio (pilot), Jaime Herrera (co-pilot), Humberto Araque, Doris Viilegas, Cataiina Araoue VHegas, Aiex Rodríguez, Aiejandro Fonseca, Camiio Lozano, Sandra Mejía ibarguen, Juan Carlos Méndez Ramos, Cristian Camiio Lozano Escobar, Manoei Mejía, Wíllliam Alarcón and aircraft technician Alex Moreno.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It was not immediately clear what caused the plane to go down but officials said an initial investigation revealed that the plane had “valid certifications.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.