Last Update March 27, 2015

Philippines detains 122 Vietnamese fishermen

By | Associated Press

MANILA, Philippines – Authorities in the Philippines say 122 Vietnamese fishermen are being held after seven boats were intercepted in Philippine waters.

National police spokesman Agrimero Cruz said police, navy and marine patrols found the fishing boats Monday in waters off western Palawan province's Balabac township.

He says the vessels have been temporarily anchored as the 122 fishermen undergo further investigation. It was not immediately clear if fish or catch have been found in the vessels.