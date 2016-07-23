Peru's jailed former President Alberto Fujimori seeks pardon

next Image 1 of 2

Peru's government says that jailed former President Alberto Fujimori has filed a new request for a pardon, less than a week before the country's new president takes office.

Outgoing President Ollanta Humala rejected Fujimori's first request for a pardon in 2013. The 77-year-old ex-president is serving a 25-year-sentence for human rights abuses, corruption and sanctioning death squads during his 1990-2000 government.

President-elect Pedro Pablo Kuczynski takes office on July 28. He has said he will not pardon Fujimori, though he left the door open for a law that could let the former president serve his sentence under house arrest because of his age and deteriorating health.

It is unclear whether Kuczynski or Humala will decide on Fujimori's second pardon request.