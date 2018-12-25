Persecution against Christians to be subject of British government review

With violence against the world’s Christians reportedly on the rise, Britain’s government announced Wednesday that it has commissioned an independent review into the persecution.

The goal of the British plan is to develop practical steps for supporting Christians around the globe, particularly women and children, who are often subjected to sexual violence, Reuters reported.

Some 215 million Christians worldwide faced persecution last year, a British statement said, with about 250 Christians killed every month.

“So often the persecution of Christians is a telling early warning sign of the persecution of every minority,” British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said in the statement. “Today I have asked the Bishop of Truro to look at how the British government can better respond to the plight of persecuted Christians around the world. We can and must do more.”

Britain’s review will examine Christian persecution in the Middle East, Africa and Asia, analyze British support and recommend a comprehensive policy response, the government said.