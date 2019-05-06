Paris police station shuttered by 'flea invasion' that led to 'intolerable' working conditions

Police officers in northeast Paris have finally yielded to an unforeseen "invasion" that's forced them from their station.

The culprits? Fleas.

The Paris headquarters has been forced to close after an infestation of fleas made work conditions impossible, according to a police union.

The Alliance Police Union said on Twitter the station in the 19th arrondissement of the French capital had suffered a "flea invasion" that made conditions "intolerable" for days.

The problem originally was discovered three weeks ago, but had gotten worse by Thursday, France Bleu Paris radio reported.

Union official Emmanuel Cravello told the radio station many officers had been bitten, with some bringing the unwanted creepy crawlers back home.

“Several colleagues consulted doctors after bites,” he said. “The problem is that some officials have brought this back home and after that it’s the kids who are bitten. This cannot go on.”

Technically, the pests are re-invading. Le Parisien newspaper reported that the same station had to be evacuated in 2017 because of an infestation of lice and fleas.

Pest control experts are expected to enter the building on Monday and Tuesday to begin extermination efforts. Union officials said they would raise the issue during a meeting with interior minister Christophe Castaner on Monday, Sky News reported.