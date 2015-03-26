Parents of missing Italian tourist arrive in Chile to assist search

The parents of an Italian tourist who went missing while hiking an active volcano are arriving in Chile to join the search him and two companions.

Luca Ogliengo's parents have rented a helicopter to assist rescuers.

Teams led by special police have been sweeping the area around the Villarica volcano in Chile's central valley since Thursday morning but have found no trace of Ogliengo, Dmitry Sivenkov of Russia and Gillhem Bellon of France.

The hikers haven't been heard from since Wednesday night, when one of them called his girlfriend, telling her it was getting dark and that they would sleep overnight at the volcano.

Authorities say that cold front that night brought snow and may have covered their footprints.