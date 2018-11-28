Expand / Collapse search
Paraglider pilot dies saving his passenger's life after cord snaps midair

Raw video: Purushottam Timsina piloted his craft to the ground after a cable snapped, saving the life of his passenger.

A hero pilot saved his passenger's life after a cord on their paraglider snapped mid-flight sending them plummeting to the ground.

Purushottam Timsina, 22, incredibly managed to save Gaurav Choudhary, 32, from almost certain death by courageously piloting their broken craft to earth.

He tragically died from his injuries but his heroics in the air meant Chaudhury managed to escape with only a broken leg.

The passenger, Gaurav Choudhary, 32, fractured his leg while the pilot Purushottam Timsina, 22, succumbed to his injuries. The incident occurred in Kalimpong, West Bengal, India on November 25.

The incident happened in Kalimpong, West Bengal, India on November 25.

A video shared by the “I love Siliguri” Facebook page revealed the shocking moment when the joyride turned tragic.

The clip - which hoped to capture the experience of a lifetime - shows Chaudhury screaming with joy as the pair glide towards the ground.

But just seconds later a cord snaps and the paraglider enters a terrifying spin towards the ground.

A video shared by the “I love Siliguri” Facebook page revealed the shocking moment when the joyride turned tragic.<br data-cke-eol="1">

This story originally appeared in The Sun. For more from The Sun, click here.