Palestinian watchdog checking corruption among officials, charges insufficient oversight

A Palestinian watchdog group says it's looking into corruption claims against government officials.

Azmi Shuabi of the Coalition for Transparency in Palestine said Wednesday it is checking 29 claims that senior officials of the Western-backed Palestinian Authority stole public funds.

Shuabi said the Palestinian Authority also has problems with money laundering, nepotism and misusing official positions.

Shuabi said most cases involve institutions overseen by the Palestinian president's office. He said it lacked proper oversight over matters like the airport authority, a project to build a shrine for former Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat and the water authority.

He said another 12 cases were investigated and transferred to the courts.

Palestinian Authority Justice Minister Ali Muhanna says the government has made large strides in reducing corruption.