©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Palestinian leader appoints longtime adviser as prime minister in the face of calls for reform

Mahmoud Abbas is expected to remain in overall control

Associated Press
Published
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has appointed his longtime economic adviser to be the next prime minister in the face of U.S. pressure to reform the Palestinian Authority as part of Washington's postwar vision for Gaza.

Mohammad Mustafa, a U.S.-educated economist and political independent, will head a technocratic government in the Israeli-occupied West Bank that could potentially administer Gaza ahead of eventual statehood. But those plans face major obstacles, including strong opposition from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and the Israel-Hamas war that is still grinding on with no end in sight.

Mahmoud Abbas

FILE - In this photo provided by Saudi Press Agency, SPA, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas attends the Arab summit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on May 19, 2023. Abbas began a visit to China on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 that comes as Beijing is seeking a larger role in Mideast politics and competing for energy resources. (Saudi Press Agency via AP) (Saudi Press Agency via AP)

PALESTINIAN PRIME MINISTER SUBMITS GOVERNMENT'S RESIGNATION TO PRESIDENT ABBAS

It’s unclear whether the appointment of a new Cabinet led by a close Abbas ally would be sufficient to meet U.S. demands for reform, as the 88-year-old president would remain in overall control.

"The change that the United States of America and the countries of the region want is not necessarily the change that the Palestinian citizen wants," said Hani al-Masri, a Palestinian political analyst. "People want a real change in politics, not a change in names ... They want elections."

AFRICAN COUNTRY'S CITIZENS FIGHTING FOR ISRAEL IN GAZA WILL BE ARRESTED UPON RETURN, FOREIGN MINISTER SAYS

He said Mustafa is "a respected and educated man" but will struggle to meet public demands to improve conditions in the occupied West Bank, where Israeli restrictions imposed since the start of the war have caused an economic crisis.

In a statement announcing the appointment, Abbas asked Mustafa to put together plans to re-unify administration in the West Bank and Gaza, lead reforms in the government, security services and economy and fight corruption.