Pakistan
Published

Pakistan reports first monkeypox case

No additional details were provided on the male patient

Associated Press
A Pakistani man has tested positive for monkeypox, becoming the country’s first confirmed case of the disease, authorities said Tuesday. Health officials provided no additional details about the man.

locator map for Pakistan

This is a locator map for Pakistan with its capital, Islamabad, and the Kashmir region. (AP Photo) (AP Photo)

Officials said airport authorities and hospitals have been alerted to watch for more monkeypox cases.

According to the state-run news agency Associated Press of Pakistan, relatives of the person who tested positive for the disease were being screened and advised to self-quarantine to ensure the virus does not spread.

Monkeypox is a rare but potentially serious viral illness that typically begins with flu-like illness and swelling of the lymph nodes and progresses to a rash on the body. Most people recover within weeks without requiring hospitalization.