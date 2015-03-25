Officials: Separate insurgent attacks in Iraq kill at least 6 civilians, wound 18

Officials say separate insurgent attacks across Iraq have killed at least six civilians.

A police officer says gunmen broke into a house of a Shiite merchant at dawn Friday in the northern town of Dujail, killing him, his wife and elderly mother. The officer says the motive behind the killing wasn't immediately unclear.

Dujail, about 80 kilometers (50 miles) north of Baghdad, is a Shiite Muslim town surrounded by Sunni areas.

Meanwhile, two police officers said bombs exploded near Sunni mosques in two neighborhoods in Baghdad as worshippers were leaving after Friday's sermon, killing three people and wounding 18.

Three medical officials confirmed the causality figures from the attacks. All officials spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to release the information.