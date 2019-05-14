Official says pro-company unions will melt away in Mexico

A Mexican official says a majority of the country's labor contracts are probably fake, pro-company deals that provide only minimal wages and benefits.

But the assistant secretary of labor says the unions behind those contracts are so weak that they will probably disappear once Mexico's new labor reform goes into effect.

Alfredo Dominguez says the reform will require unions to prove they have the support of workers. Secret votes will be held so leaders can't sign fake "protection" contracts behind their members' backs.

Dominguez says rules for applying the reform are expected within about a month.

He says he doesn't expect a new wave of strikes like the ones that broke out at about four dozen export plants in the border city of Matamoros in January.