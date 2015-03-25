Official: 7 Kenyan police under investigation for theft after airport fire

A government official in Kenya says seven police are under investigation for theft in the wake of a major fire at Nairobi's main airport.

Four officials told The Associated Press on Thursday that first responders to the fire stole electronics and money. Nairobi's arrival hall — which contains foreign exchange shops and banks — was destroyed by in Wednesday's blaze.

A government official Friday said an investigation was targeting seven police officers for theft. The official insisted on anonymity because he wasn't authorized to share the information.

Public servants in Kenya, including police, firefighters and soldiers, are poorly paid and frequently accused of corruption. Police officers who guard the entrance to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport are well known for demanding bribes from taxi drivers and private vehicles.