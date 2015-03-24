Official: 28 die, dozens wounded in clashes in Central African Republic

A Red Cross official says clashes in Central African Republic have killed 28 and left dozens wounded.

A pastor in Mbres, in the country's center, said Thursday the fighting began Tuesday when a member of a Christian militia was killed by a grenade thrown by a group of Muslims. The fighting escalated when Christian fighters counter-attacked and other Muslims arrived. Gunfire could still be heard on Thursday morning.

The Red Cross official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the press. The pastor also refused to be cited by name because of fear for his safety.

Central African Republic has been rocked over the past year by sectarian violence that has killed at least 5,000 people. U.N. peacekeepers are trying to stabilize the country.