January 4, 2017

Off-duty police sergeant in New York City arrested in woman's shooting

NEW YORK (AP) – An off-duty New York City police sergeant has been arrested after authorities say he shot the mother of his child in the neck during a domestic dispute.

A spokesman for Westchester County prosecutors says Jose Guerrero was arraigned on a reckless endangerment charge. He posted bail and is due back in court next month.

Officials say Guerrero was arrested Wednesday after the 39-year-old woman entered a Yonkers emergency room with a gunshot wound.

A New York Police Department spokesman says the 49-year-old Guerrero has been suspended without pay.

It wasn't immediately clear if the 16-year veteran had an attorney who could comment on the charges. His union declined to comment.

The Daily News reports that Guerrero is a fifth-degree karate black belt who founded a Yonkers dojo.

