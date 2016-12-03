Expand / Collapse search
Last Update December 3, 2016

NYC principal beaten after he asked student to turn down music on headphones

By | Fox News
NEW YORK (AP) – A principal of a New York City public high school who was beaten by a student after asking him to turn down the music in his headphones is recovering.

Dr. Matthew Tossman addressed a letter to his students at Manhattan Early College School for Advertising on Tuesday thanking them for their support. He also said he'll be back as soon as possible.

Tossman had asked an 18-year-old student on the lower Manhattan campus on Monday to turn down his music-blaring headphones.

When the student refused, police say Tossman tried to remove them and was punched and beaten.

The student, identified as Luis Penzo, was arraigned on assault charges. His lawyer said he was acting out because his mother died of a brain aneurysm last year.

Another student told the New York Post the school has gotten "out of control."

