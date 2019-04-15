Notre Dame Cathedral fire: US politicians express condolences as landmark burns

Many American politicians tweeted their sadness Monday over the massive blaze at the French capital’s iconic Notre Dame Cathedral.

“Today, we are all Parisians, as we mourn the mighty Notre Dame cathedral engulfed in flames. The world stands united as we pray for the people of France,” tweeted Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, echoing many sentiments across the Internet.

The catastrophic fire engulfed the upper reaches of Paris’ soaring medieval church as it was undergoing renovations Monday, threatening one of the greatest architectural treasures of the Western world as tourists and Parisians alike looked on aghast from the streets below.

“We’re all sickened by the fiery destruction of Notre Dame, an irreplaceable structure that exemplified the spirit, grandeur and creativity of humanity at its best. We grieve at its loss. The world is a poorer place,” Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of Forbes Media Steve Forbes‏ tweeted.

President Trump wrote on Twitter after the fire broke out Monday: “So horrible to watch the massive fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris” and made suggestions for how first responders should tackle it.

He said: “Perhaps flying water tankers could be used to put it out,” adding: “Must act quickly!”

Firefighters were trying to contain the fire when the cathedral’s spire collapsed. Authorities say the wooden interior now is burning.

The fire came less than a week before Easter amid Holy Week services.

The blaze collapsed the cathedral’s spire and spread to one of its landmark rectangular towers.

“Everything is burning, nothing will remain from the frame,” Notre Dame spokesman Andre Finot told French media. The 12th-century cathedral is home to incalculable works of art and is one of the world’s most famous tourist attractions.

The cause of the blaze was not known.

Rising Democratic star, and presidential candidate Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Ind.t weeted: “I still remember the beauty of an Easter Mass I attended at Notre Dame cathedral some twenty years ago. Dreadful to see such destruction at one of the world’s most wondrous places.”

Peter Daou‏, liberal adviser to Hillary Clinton and John Kerry, tweeted: “Make no mistake: The soul-crushing loss of #NotreDame is especially devastating because we're living at a time in history where humanity seems lost.”