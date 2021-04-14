North Wales town taken over by large herd of goats

Get out of here, goats!

During the past year, the pandemic has had a massive impact on people’s lives across the world, oftentimes in unexpected ways. For example, one town in North Wales has been taken over by a large herd of goats.

Normally, the Kashmiri goats near the town of Llandudno would receive contraceptive injections in order to keep their numbers down, Southwest News Service (SWNS) reports. Unfortunately, due to the pandemic and the resulting lockdowns, those injections were not given this year.

SMALL DOGS CHASE OFF BEAR THAT BROKE INTO CALIFORNIA HOUSE WHILE OWNER NAPPED

The result is that the larger than normal herd has reportedly traveled into the town in search of food.

According to SWNS, local councilwoman Louise Emery said, "There seems to be a rogue herd of goats that have wandered across the town into a completely new area where they have never been... that's a concern.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She continued, "It's a great concern at night time, actually, because they tend to wander more at night and the roads have been very quiet. Drivers can literally come round the corner and be faced with eight or nine goats in the road."

Sally Pidcock, who works as a warden at a nearby park, reportedly explained, "The majority of the goats traveling through Llandudno and going quite some way from the Great Orme are billy goats. Obviously, if it's just billy goats that are straying, then by the time of the rut, when they become interested in females again, you would hope that they would be making their way back."

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

With so few people around, however, Pidcock says the goats are likely feeling emboldened.

"That's a bit more worrying because it might become a bit more complicated for them to find their way back," she said.