North Korea

North Korea, Russia arms deal 'actively advancing' says National Security Council

Russian officials visited the isolated Asian nation recently following a visit from Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 31

North Korea and Russia are moving toward a potential arms deal, according to U.S. intelligence. 

The National Security Council (NSC) announced Wednesday that the U.S. government believes North Korean officials are working to provide the Russian military with weapons amid their invasion of Ukraine. 

"We have new information, which we are able to share today, that arms negotiations between Russia and the DPRK are actively advancing," said NSC coordinator John Kirby. 

Photo showing salute of Kim Jong Un with military officials

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, with his daughter, center right, reportedly named Ju Ae, review the honor guard during their visit to the navy headquarters in North Korea, (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

"DPRK" is an abbreviation for North Korea's official name — the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

He continued, "Following these negotiations, high level discussions may continue in coming months. Now, among these potential deals, Russia would receive significant quantities and multiple types of munitions from the DPRK, which the Russian military plans to use in Ukraine."

Russian President Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with acting head of the Donetsk People's Republic Denis Pushilin at the Kremlin in Moscow. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Russian officials visited North Korea recently and likely established communications for high-level talks regarding the provision of weapons, U.S. intelligence reports.

Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un's regime previously welcomed a visit to the capital of Pyongyang from Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu in July.

North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un addresses public navy headquarters

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks during his visit to the navy headquarters in North Korea. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP, File)

Kim has gone to great lengths to maintain the strong bond between Russian President Vladimir Putin and himself.

Putin, meanwhile, has warmed to the North Korean dictator's regime as a source of military equipment amid worldwide sanctions on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

