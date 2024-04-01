Expand / Collapse search
World

North Korea launches ballistic missile off its east coast: officials

Japan's coast guard said that the projectile fell into the sea

Andrea Vacchiano By Andrea Vacchiano Fox News
Published
North Korea's military fired a ballistic missile on Tuesday morning, according to South Korean officials.

The missile was launched from the country's east coast towards the Sea of Japan. Japan's coast guard reported that the projectile fell into the sea.

South Korea, along with the United States and Japan, are strengthening their relationships in the midst of concerns about North Korea and Russia working together and threatening the region.

President Biden is planning to meet with Japanese and South Korean officials during a NATO summit in Washington, D.C., according to Japanese media. 

JAPAN'S PM REQUESTS MEETING WITH KIM JONG UN TO FIX 'VARIOUS BILATERAL PROBLEMS' WITH NORTH KOREA

North Korean rocket launch

File image of a missile launching from North Korea on Dec. 18, 2022. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

The missile launch comes days after Russia vetoed a United Nations resolution that monitors enforcement of nuclear sanctions against the North Korean government.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un also recently encouraged his military to prepare for a potential war. At the end of March, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida offered to meet with Kim "as soon as possible" to address tensions.

Senior official Kim Yo Jong replied by saying that there would be no breakthrough improvement in North Korea-Japan relations.

JAPAN'S PM OFFERED TO MEET WITH KIM JONG UN 'AS SOON AS POSSIBLE,' NORTH KOREA SAYS

Kim Jong Un speaks

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks at the Supreme People’s Assembly in Pyongyang, North Korea Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

"The history of the DPRK-Japan relations gives a lesson that it is impossible to improve the bilateral relations full of distrust and misunderstanding, only with an idea to set out on a summit meeting," Kim Yo Jong said.

japanese prime minister north korea kim, jong un

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida answers a question from a journalist, during a press conference, in Tokyo, Thursday, March 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, Pool)

"If Japan truly wants to improve the bilateral relations and contribute to ensuring regional peace and stability as a close neighbor of the DPRK, it is necessary for it to make a political decision for a strategic option conformed to its overall interests."

Reuters and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Andrea Vacchiano is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. You can follow her on X at @andrea_vacch or send story tips to andrea.vacchiano@fox.com.