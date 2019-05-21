Nigel Farage taps anger in UK's Brexit-dominated EU election

next Image 1 of 2

No one in Britain is more enthusiastic about this week's European Union elections than people who hate the EU.

Hard-core Brexit supporters are eager to cast ballots for Nigel Farage's newly formed Brexit Party, which has harnessed anger over Britain's failure to leave the EU almost three years after voters' decision to do so.

Elections to the European Parliament are generally sleepy affairs in Britain. But this campaign has been an emotionally charged showdown and is widely seen as a proxy vote on Brexit.

Pro-EU parties are doing well in the polls, but most attention has gone to Farage's newly formed party, which wants to leave the EU with or without a deal.

Farage says: "What kind of country are we if we turn our backs on a democratic result?"