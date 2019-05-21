Expand / Collapse search
Nigel Farage taps anger in UK's Brexit-dominated EU election

By JILL LAWLESS | Associated Press
    British politician Nigel Farage speaks during a Brexit Party rally at Lakeside Country Club in Frimley Green in Surrey, England, Sunday, May 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

    British politician Nigel Farage speaks on stage during a Brexit Party rally at Lakeside Country Club in Frimley Green in Surrey, England, Sunday, May 19, 2019. No one in Britain is more enthusiastic about this week’s European Union elections than people who hate the EU. Hard-core Brexit supporters are chomping at the bit to cast ballots for populist politician Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party, whose sole policy is to leave the EU as soon as possible. Three years after Britain narrowly voted to leave the EU, Thursday’s election is seen by many as a proxy referendum on Brexit. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

FRIMLEY GREEN, England – No one in Britain is more enthusiastic about this week's European Union elections than people who hate the EU.

Hard-core Brexit supporters are eager to cast ballots for Nigel Farage's newly formed Brexit Party, which has harnessed anger over Britain's failure to leave the EU almost three years after voters' decision to do so.

Elections to the European Parliament are generally sleepy affairs in Britain. But this campaign has been an emotionally charged showdown and is widely seen as a proxy vote on Brexit.

Pro-EU parties are doing well in the polls, but most attention has gone to Farage's newly formed party, which wants to leave the EU with or without a deal.

Farage says: "What kind of country are we if we turn our backs on a democratic result?"