Nigel Farage blasted by rivals as they face thrashing from Brexit Party at European elections

By Martin Beckford | The Sun
Desperate Tory and Labour chiefs attacked Nigel Farage in a last-ditch bid to stop him trouncing them at the euro elections, as the nation goes to the polls tomorrow.

Final surveys put his new Brexit Party on target for a clear victory, as voters punish the Conservatives for failing to take Britain out of the EU as promised.

The UK is only taking part in Thursday’s elections, to elect 73 MEPs to the European Parliament in Brussels, because the planned departure date of March 29 was delayed.

Labour was also facing a drubbing for its fence-sitting on Brexit, with Remain supporters backing the Liberal Democrats and Leave voters going for Farage’s outfit.

