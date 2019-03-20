Nicaragua government says it will free all jailed protesters

The government of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega is promising to free all protesters arrested in the last year within 90 days.

The release of more than 700 opposition protesters had been the main demand of the opposition for continuing talks with the government. In return, the government is asking for the lifting of sanctions imposed against the Ortega administration.

The announcement was made Wednesday by the two independent figures who are monitoring and assisting the talks. The papal nuncio in Nicaragua and a representative of the Organization of American States said the talks would resume Thursday, after several days of tension.

According to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, at least 325 people have died in protests or related violence since April 2018.