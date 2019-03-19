New Zealand Prime Minister vows never to mention mosque gunman's name

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, addressing the country’s parliament on Tuesday, vowed to never speak the name of the alleged gunman who fatally shot more than 50 people and injured dozens more at two Mosques last week.

"He sought many things from his act of terror, but one was notoriety - that is why you will never hear me mention his name," Ardern said.

She implored parliament members to follow her lead and speaking only the names of the victims rather than the man who took their lives.

YOUTUBE STRUGGLED TO REMOVE NEW ZEALAND SHOOTING VIDEOS. THIS IS WHY.

"He may have sought notoriety, but we in New Zealand will give him nothing, not even his name," she said, adding: “He is a terrorist. He is a criminal. He is an extremist. But he will, when I speak, be nameless."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The shooter's desire for attention was made clear in a manifesto sent to Ardern's office and others before Friday's massacre and by footage of his attack on the Al Noor mosque, which he live-streamed. Facebook said it removed 1.5 million versions of the video during the first 24 hours.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.