New Zealand prime minister, security officials apologize after mosque shooting report details failings

New Zealand's police chief has joined the country's prime minister and security services in apologizing to those affected by the Christchurch terror attacks, saying: "We could have done more."

The words come on the publication of an 800-page Royal Commission report, which looked into whether the atrocity on March 15 last year could have been prevented.

Forty-four recommendations were made in the report and, although the commission said the attack could not have been prevented, it detailed failings by police and the NZ Security Intelligence Service (NZSIS), earmarking the need for major change.

Commissioner of Police Andrew Coster apologized to those affected by the shootings, saying: "We could have done more. We unreservedly apologize.

"The only information that could or should have alerted police and other agencies to the attack was the email sent by the terrorist to parliament just eight minutes before the attack."

Brenton Tarrant is serving life in prison without parole - the toughest penalty imposed in New Zealand's judicial history - for the murders of 51 people and attempted murder of 40 others at two city mosques.

