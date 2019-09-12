Expand / Collapse search
New Zealand
Published

New Zealand man admits he smashed cars with ax after drinking 48 beers

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 12 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A New Zealand man who says he downed 48 beers before smashing up two cars with an ax and chasing a group of friends during a drunken-rampage has pleaded guilty.

Karl Edgar Littlejohn, 38, appeared in the Dunedin District Court Wednesday on charges of possessing a weapon and two counts of intentional damage, the Otago Daily Times reported.

Littlejohn became “enraged” when a friend arrived with another person to retrieve the Subaru vehicle he let the 38-year-old borrow six months ago, the outlet reported, citing a police summary. Littlejohn reportedly went home and got drunk before returning to the scene, where he tried to punch his friend.

He then got an ax from his Balclutha home and shattered all the windows of the Subaru before striking a nearby Nissan and chasing the victims down a street, according to the summary.

After his arrest, Littlejohn told police he had drunk two 24 packs of beer.

Littlejohn was sentenced to 12 months of supervision and 150 hours of community service. He was also ordered to pay $963 in damages, according to the outlet.

He's reportedly been in previous trouble with the law, leading police on two separate high-speed chases.