New Haiti airline to begin flying to Turks and Caicos

A Haitian airline will soon begin flying from the Caribbean nation's northern coast to the nearby Turks and Caicos Islands.

The daily flights for Sunrise Airways will begin next Monday. They will travel from Haiti's coastal city of Cap-Haitien to the island of Providenciales.

The route marks the first international service for the airline.

Sunrise Airways is a new Haitian-owned commercial airline that began service in November. The company plans to introduce flights that travel from the Haitian capital to other countries in the Western Caribbean.

The company made the announcement Monday.