Netanyahu slams 'terrorist-supporting' UN council that accused Israel of committing sexual crimes

The United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) is facing intense backlash from Israel over its report accusing Israel of employing sexual violence against Palestinians since October 2023. The report, entitled "’More than a human can bear’: Israel's systematic use of sexual, reproductive and other forms of gender-based violence since October 2023" contains serious allegations against the Jewish state.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a statement on the report, calling the UNHRC "an antisemitic, corrupt, terrorist-supporting and irrelevant body."

"Instead of focusing on crimes against humanity and the war crimes committed by the Hamas terrorist organization during the worst massacre against the Jewish people since the Holocaust, the UN once again chooses to attack the State of Israel with false accusations, including outrageous and baseless allegations of sexual violence. This is not a Human Rights Council – it is a Blood Rights Council," Prime Minister Netanyahu said in a statement.

Multiple Israeli officials said the report constituted a "blood libel" and said it ignored the acts of sexual violence on Oct. 7.

US Ambassador Designate to the United Nations Elise Stefanik also condemned the "baseless report" as "antisemitic and anti-Israel slander."

"The so-called ‘Human Rights Council’ has failed to condemn the barbaric atrocities committed by Hamas terrorists against Israel including the brutal slaughter, torture, kidnapping of thousands of innocent civilians, and Hamas’ horrific use of rape and sexual violence against Israeli women and girls, yet disgracefully attacks Israel with unfounded smears," Stefanik said in a statement.

Additionally, Israeli U.N. Ambassador Danny Danon called the report "another vile and distorted document from the UN."

"This report is not even worth the paper it was printed on. Anyone who supported this false publication is complicit in whitewashing Hamas' war crimes and trampling on the truth," Danon said in a statement. "The UN is busy looking for ways to blame Israel instead of facing reality. History will judge you."

The report documents a wide range of alleged abuses by Israeli troops, which it calls the Israel Security Forces (ISF), rather than the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), the military’s actual name in both Hebrew and English. The report also condemned how Israel was carrying out the war, saying that the destruction led to "disproportionate violence against women and children."

Additionally, there are complaints in the report of forced public stripping. However, Israel has said that this is necessary to ensure detainees are not hiding explosives. Former IDF Spokesperson Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus was quoted in the report as saying this in a 2023 CNN interview. Even the report acknowledges that "strip-searches for security justifications are not unlawful," but claims that Israel’s process was not up to international standards.

Chair of the Commission Navi Pillay condemned the "deplorable increase in sexual and gender-based violence." She also says that Israel uses sexual violence to "terrorize" Palestinians and to create "a system of oppression that undermines their right to self-determination."

"For decades, the head of the Inquiry, Navi Pillay, has been the world’s leading champion of the 2001 UN ‘Durban Declaration’ slander that a Jewish state is a racist state. Inquiry members have referred to the ‘Jewish lobby’ controlling social media and then complained that antisemitism is ‘always raised as a diversion,’" Anne Bayefsky, Director of the Touro Institute on Human Rights and the Holocaust and President of Human Rights Voices told Fox News Digital.

The commission claims that sexual violence, including rape, is part of the IDF’s "standard operating procedures towards Palestinians."

Bayefsky alleges the commission "ignored hundreds of thousands of submissions which challenged their conclusions… They have also refused to hear testimony from NGOs that would have contradicted the veracity of their pre-determined end product."