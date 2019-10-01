Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Crime
Published

Nepal's speaker of parliament resigns after government worker alleges he raped her in her home

Nicole Darrah
By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 1Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 1

Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 1 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Nepal's speaker of parliament resigned Tuesday after he was accused of raping a government worker while he was drunk.

Krishna Bahadur Mahara, one of the country's leading Communist Party leaders, stepped down and in his letter of resignation said he wants to make it easier for an independent and unbiased investigation into the allegation.

TAIWAN ARCH BRIDGE COLLAPSES, AT LEAST 10 INJURED AS DIVERS SEARCH FOR POSSIBLE VICTIMS

A parliament staffer claimed Mahara raped her at her home on Sunday in Tinkune, according to The Himalayan Times. Mahara disputed the allegation, claiming the staffer was trying to get revenge on her for not helping her become a permanent employee in parliament.

"I told her that I cannot help her in that regard," Mahara said. "She was angry with me for that and leveled the allegation of rape against me."

Krishna Bahadur Mahara resigned on Tuesday after he was accused of raping a government employee in her home.

Krishna Bahadur Mahara resigned on Tuesday after he was accused of raping a government employee in her home. (REUTERS/Etienne Oliveau/Pool)

Mahara was elected speaker of the House of Representatives last year after the Communist Party of Nepal won a majority of the seats in elections in November 2017.

Mahara was a leading figure of the Maoist rebels who fought a violent campaign against the government between 1996 and 2006. The Maoists entered United Nations-monitored peace talks in 2006, ending their armed revolt, and joined mainstream politics. Mahara played a key role in the peace talks with the government.

CLICK TO VISIT THE ALL-NEW FOXBUSINESS.COM

He has served as deputy prime minister, information minister and home minister.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Nicole Darrah covers breaking and trending news for FoxNews.com. Follow her on Twitter at @nicoledarrah.