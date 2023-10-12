Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Israel

NATO's leader says Israel 'does not stand alone'

NATO allies call on Hamas to release all hostages

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
close
Israeli airstrikes in Gaza destroy Hamas command centers: IDF Video

Israeli airstrikes in Gaza destroy Hamas command centers: IDF

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said a 'wave' of airstrikes destroyed Hamas command centers in Gaza and killed a senior Hamas naval operative. Credit: Israeli Defense Forces

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg vowed Thursday that "Israel does not stand alone" as defense ministers gathered for a meeting in Brussels. 

The organization said Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant "briefed ministers by video conference on the atrocities by Hamas perpetrated against Israeli civilians and the nationals of several NATO Allies." 

"Israel does not stand alone," Stoltenberg was quoted as saying, with NATO adding that he "condemned the terrorist attacks in the strongest possible terms." 

"Allies expressed solidarity with Israel, making clear that it has the right to defend itself with proportionality against these unjustifiable acts of terror," NATO also said. "They called for Hamas to immediately release all hostages, and for the fullest possible protection of civilians." 

LIVE UPDATES: ISRAEL AT WAR WITH HAMAS 

NATO meeting in Brussels, Belgium

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg listens Thursday as Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, by video, addresses a gathering of defense ministers in Brussels. (NATO)

NATO said a number of allies "made clear that they are providing practical support to Israel as it continues to respond to the situation" and that "no nation or organization should seek to take advantage of the situation or to escalate it." 

As of Thursday, Hamas is believed to have captured an estimated 150 hostages, including Americans, according to The Associated Press. 

The Israel Defense Forces posted on X that since the conflict began Saturday, more than 95 families have been "notified that their loved ones’ were taken hostage." 

US RAISES TRAVEL ADVISORY ON ISRAEL TO SECOND-HIGHEST LEVEL 

Israel airstrike on Gaza

Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City on Thursday. NATO said, "Allies expressed solidarity with Israel, making clear that it has the right to defend itself with proportionality against these unjustifiable acts of terror" from Hamas. (AP/Hatem Moussa)

The violence that erupted has claimed the lives of at least 25 Americans and more than 2,400 Israelis and Palestinians. 

"Tragically, the number of innocent lives claimed by Hamas as heinous attacks continues to rise. Among those, we now know that at least 25 American citizens were killed," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said at a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday in Israel. 

The war is currently in its sixth day. 

NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana told a meeting of its parliamentary assembly on Monday that he is "deeply concerned that the citizens of many other countries including several NATO allies, are among the killed, wounded or kidnapped ones.  

Gaza residential building destroyed by airstrike

Palestinians search for bodies and survivors in the rubble of a residential building leveled in an Israeli airstrike on Thursday in Gaza. (AP/Fatima Shbair)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

"The national authorities concerned are doing all they can to help their citizens in such a difficult situation," he added. 

Fox News’ Chris Pandolfo and Elizabeth Pritchett contributed to this report. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.