Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Toronto
Published

Naked man who jumped into tank with tiger sharks allegedly committed earlier assault: report

Edmund DeMarche
By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
David Weaver, 37, reportedly took a swim Friday with deadly sharks.

David Weaver, 37, reportedly took a swim Friday with deadly sharks. (Toronto Police Service)

The naked man who jumped into a massive fish tank in downtown Toronto on Friday and performed the breaststroke just inches from deadly sharks is reportedly wanted in connection to an earlier violent assault in the city, the CBC reported, citing police.

David Weaver, 37, allegedly committed assault causing bodily harm, the report said. The alleged assault occurred at nearby Medieval Times and he made his way to Ripley’s Aquarium, the report said.

The man could then be seen diving into the Dangerous Lagoon, which was described in the report as a 766,000-gallon tank that houses 17 sharks and other sea life, including tropical fish and moray eels.

"The guy seemed totally relaxed and there were sharks, like everywhere," one witness told CBC. "He appeared to be totally nude and, like, laughing."

The report said the aquarium intends to press charges.

Edmund DeMarche is a news editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @EDeMarche.