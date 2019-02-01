Mystery as widow questions why husband's body returned from Mexico with no brain, stomach or heart

A widow of a South Korean man who died in Mexico has spoken out after his body was returned without his brain, stomach or heart.

The death of a 35-year-old man, who has been identified in the media only by his last name Kim, remains a mystery as Mexican authorities insist he died of natural causes on Jan. 3 – contrary to the claims made by his grieving widow.

She claims there was nothing natural about her husband’s death and says he was involved in a fight at a karaoke bar on the day he died, News.com.au reported. He was then brought to the hospital unconscious and later pronounced dead, she said, noting that the incident was caught on CCTV cameras.

She also says that when his body was flown back to South Korea, it was missing his “brain, stomach and heart,” sparking fears of a cover-up by Mexican authorities, according to the outlet.

This prompted her to launch a petition on the website of the South Korea presidential office, asking for her husband’s body parts to be returned so an additional autopsy could be done.

She also wrote on the website that the forensic scientists gave her two conflicting conclusions whether her husband suffered external injuries.

The second autopsy by the National Forensic Service in South Korea found a bruising on the body, contrary to Mexican authorities, yet couldn’t determine the exact cause of death due to missing organs, News.com.au reported.

“My husband was a citizen of Korea. His three-year-old son and 11-month-old daughter have lost their father,” she wrote on the petition site, gathering tens of thousands of signatures. “Please help me and help my husband.”

The South Korean government has also separately asked the Mexican authorities to comply with the request and return them to South Korea, according to KBS World Radio.

The case of the Korean man drew comparisons to a similar case of missing organs from December when the body of a British tourist, Amanda Gill, who died in Mexico, was returned to Britain without her eyes, brain or heart, with family accusing Mexican organ traffickers of stealing her organs.