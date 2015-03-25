Myanmar releases dozens of political prisoners; more still behind bars

Myanmar's president has pardoned at least 70 more political prisoners, just days after promising to free all who remain jailed by the end of the year.

The release of political detainees in Myanmar has been a key concern of the United States and other Western nations.

Around 200 were believed to be behind bars before the announcement by Ye Aung, a member of the government's political prisoner scrutiny committee.

He said at least 70 were freed Tuesday from various prisons.

Activists have accused President Thein Sein's government of only releasing a few political prisoners in small batches, and usually for public relations purposes.