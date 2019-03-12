Murder scene of Putin's foe in London was 'trashy set up of a suicide', devastated daughter says

The murder scene of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s enemy was a “trashy set up of a suicide,” his daughter said on the one-year anniversary of the ordeal.

Nikolai Glushkov, a 68-year-old London-based Russian businessman, was murdered last year in his London home after an autopsy revealed that he died from compression to the neck.

This prompted British authorities to launch a murder investigation, with detectives saying that he may have been murdered because of “the associations Mr. Glushkov is believed to have had.”

He was closely associated with Boris Berezovsky, a Russian oligarch and strong Kremlin critic who died under disputed circumstances in 2013, and a friend of assassinated Alexander Litvinenko.

Speaking out about the ordeal for the first time since her father's death, Natalia Glushkova is now providing more details about the murder that so far netted no identified suspects.

She told the Guardian in a series of interviews that the murder scene looked like a targeted hit, with no sign of a break-in and no noise from her father’s ridgeback dog.

“I could see some traces of physical harm done to him. The picture was so trashy,” She said. “It looked like a cheap set-up of a suicide. My father was a kind soul, always positive, and a very refined person. I had never seen any sort of depression in him.”

Glushkov’s death last year also came just a week after the poisoning of ex-Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury by agents of Russian military intelligence.

Glushkova said her father’s death may have been linked to the poison attack. “Skripal’s case was very loud. If you want something to go unnoticed you make a firework,” she told the newspaper.

She said it’s “literally devastating” that a year after the murder, the authorities haven’t produced a single suspect and told others to “care and spend time with the ones they love, as much as they can, and never think there is a tomorrow for somebody they care about.”

Commander Clarke Jarrett, head of the Met's counter-terrorism command, which is investigating the murder, told the Telegraph that inquiries have been made concerning the murder and said that nearly 2,000 witnesses were contacted in addition to watching over 2,200 hours of CCTV footage.

“Mr Glushkov was murdered a year ago and we have made and continue to make extensive inquiries to establish the motive and identify anyone who may have been involved,” he said.

“We remain absolutely committed and determined to identify and bring those responsible for his murder to justice and I would urge anyone who may have information to contact us.”

