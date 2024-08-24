Multiple injured, including police officer, in Sydney stabbing

Four people – including a police officer – were injured in a violent stabbing incident near Sydney, Australia.

According to the New South Wales Police, officers were initially called to the scene of a crash at an intersection in Engadine, Australia on Sunday morning local time.

When they arrived at the scene, police said they found a 55-year-old man, who appeared to be suffering from stab wounds, running from the crash scene.

Authorities took him into custody and used a Taser during the arrest.

Authorities said that during the interaction, a male police officer suffered a "serious" laceration to his left wrist.

Police said that the woman, who was the passenger in the crashed vehicle, was found with multiple stab wounds.

A fourth person was also injured and police said it was unclear what their involvement in the incident was.

All four people were treated by paramedics at the scene.

Authorities are investigating the incident.