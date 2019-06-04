Expand / Collapse search
Mother-of-three teacher, 42, died after swallowing $75 bag of cocaine in first class lounge before flight to Dubai

The Sun
A mother-of-three accidentally killed herself when she swallowed a bag of cocaine in a first class airport lounge whilst waiting to fly home to Dubai.

British expat teacher Victoria Buchanan, 42, ate the resealable bag when she realized she still had the drugs in her possession whilst drinking a glass of champagne after she checked in with her luggage.

She had earlier bought $250 worth of the Class A drug during a family visit to the U.K. with her husband Mark, a shipping company boss.

Victoria had $75 worth of cocaine left when she decided to swallow it in the hope of getting it back home — and moments later she collapsed with a severe seizure when the bag burst in her stomach.

Victoria Buchanan a British teacher accidentally killed herself with a lethal overdose after she swallowed a bag of cocaine in a first class airport lounge whilst waiting to fly home to Dubai.  (Cavendish Press)

Recording a conclusion of death by misadventure, assistant coroner Andrew Bridge said at the inquest: "My question is what on earth was she thinking?"

Onlookers at Manchester Airport initially believed Mrs. Buchanan was having an anaphylactic shock and administered an EpiPen she had in her handbag for a palm oil allergy but died later at Wythenshawe Hospital.

The bag of cocaine was discovered during a post-mortem.

This article originally appeared in The Sun. For more from The Sun, click here.