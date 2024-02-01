Expand / Collapse search
Morocco arrests 30 in newborn trafficking bust

Law enforcement, health professionals implicated in scheme to sell unwed mothers' babies

Associated Press
Published
Moroccan authorities arrested 30 people this week in the city of Fes on multiple charges as part of a wide-ranging case involving blackmail, threats and trafficking of newborn babies.

Moroccan flag

The Moroccan flag is seen in Rabat, Morocco, on January 31, 2023. (Photo By David Zorrakino/Europa Press via Getty Images)

The North African country's state-run news agency, MAP, reported on Wednesday that the suspects — including law enforcement agents, doctors, nurses and other health professionals — were arrested earlier this week. They are accused of working with unwed mothers to sell babies to families wishing to adopt.

Their scheme, the report said, also involved blackmail, fraud and theft of medications that are not sold without a prescription. Some suspects are accused of helping facilitate abortions, which are illegal outside of emergencies in Morocco.