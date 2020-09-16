Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Millennials, Gen Z lack in basic Holocaust knowledge, survey finds

By Jack Durschlag | Fox News
Millennials and Gen-Z adults in the U.S. lack general knowledge about the Holocaust, a new survey said.

“The results are both shocking and saddening and they underscore why we must act now while Holocaust survivors are still with us to voice their stories,” said Gideon Taylor, President of the Conference on Jewish Material Claim Against Germany, the organization that conducted the poll.

The group concluded that schools must be responsible for providing more thorough Holocaust education. 

The survey also revealed a majority of American adults believe fewer people (70 percent) care about the Holocaust today than they used to and 58 percent of Americans believe the Holocaust could happen again.

In addition, 31% of Americans and more than 41% Millennials believe substantially less than 6 million Jews were killed during the Holocaust. There were more than 40,000 concentration camps and ghettos in Europe during the Holocaust, 45 percent of Americans cannot name one.

'Arbeit Macht Frei' sign at the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz in Oswiecim, Poland on 27 January 2015. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

'Arbeit Macht Frei' sign at the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz in Oswiecim, Poland on 27 January 2015. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images) (Getty Images)

While 55 percent of Millennials knew the Holocaust occurred in World War II, 19 percent believed it occurred in World War I while 2% claimed it occurred in Vietnam and 1% in the U.S. Civil War, the report said.

The study was commissioned by the Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany and involved 1,350 American adults reached via landline, cellphone and online interviews. All respondents were selected at random.

