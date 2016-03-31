Military aircraft crashes in Jordan training, pilot killed
AMMAN, Jordan – Jordan's armed forces website says a military aircraft crashed during a training mission in northern Jordan, killing one pilot and wounding a second.
The report did not specify what type of aircraft was involved or give the cause for Thursday's crash.
It was the second fatal crash in two months involving an aircraft used by Jordan's security forces. In February, a helicopter used by the kingdom's Public Security Department crashed in a night training mission, killing the pilot.