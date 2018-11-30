MH-370 suspected wreckage turned over to Malaysia

Families and relatives of those onboard the ill-fated Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 are calling on officials to resume searching for the plane Friday after handing over five pieces of debris believed to have come from its wreckage.

The objects, said to be found in different locations in Madagascar as recently as this August, reportedly include a floor panel of a Boeing aircraft.

“The fact that debris is still washing up now means that the investigation should still be live. It shouldn’t be closed,” Grace Nathan, whose mother Anne Daisey was on the plane, said during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur.

Malaysia Transport Minister Anthony Loke, who met with the families and relatives Friday, said the country would consider reopening their search for the plane if authorities were provided with sufficient evidence.

“We are open to proposals, but we must have some credible leads before we decide,” Loke said, according to Reuters.

The Boeing 777 carrying 239 people from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing vanished March 8, 2014, and is presumed to have crashed in the far southern Indian Ocean.

A safety report released by investigators in July concluded the aircraft was likely steered off course deliberately by someone and flew over the Southern Indian Ocean for more than seven hours after communications were severed.

The report provided no firm conclusions about what happened, and the head of the MH370 safety investigation team said that more definitive answers could come if the plane's wreckage and black boxes are found.

More than 30 pieces of suspected debris have been located but only three wing fragments have been confirmed to actually be from MH-370, Reuters reported.

"We want the government to continue searching for this debris and piece them together like a jigsaw puzzle so that we can get some clue as to what happened to the plane,” V. R. Nathan, the husband of Anne Daisy, told AFP.

Fox News' Travis Fedschun contributed to this report.