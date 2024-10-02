Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Mexico

Mexico's army seizes local police weapons in cartel heartland amid gunfights, violence

Mexicans hit the streets in protest over cartel violence as gunfights escalate

Caitlin McFall By Caitlin McFall Fox News
Published
close
2 Sinaloa cartel leaders arrested, arrive in US after major sting operation Video

2 Sinaloa cartel leaders arrested, arrive in US after major sting operation

Former DEA Chief of Operations Ray Donovan joined 'America's Newsroom' to discuss the 'tremendous victory' for the United States after 'El Mayo' arrived in El Paso, Texas, alongside the son of 'El Chapo.'

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

The Mexican army has seized the weapons of local police in the cartel-dominated city of Culiacan in the country’s northwest Sinaloa state as violence and gunfights have ravaged the city in recent weeks, reports said this week.

Following the seizures, the roughly 1,000-strong police force was pulled off the streets by the state's governor, Ruben Rocha, noting they will not be reinstated until their weapons are returned. 

But the move came just one day after some 1,500 residents of Culiacan hit the streets in a massive protest over the gang violence – which has led to the deaths of dozens in recent weeks – demanding peace in the capital city.

Mexican soldiers patrol

Mexican security forces respond at the scene of a crime where five men were murdered amid a wave of violence between armed groups in Culiacan, Mexico, Sept. 15, 2024. (Reuters/Jesus Bustamante)

INFAMOUS MEXICAN CARTEL LEADER `EL MAYO' ZAMBADA PLEADS NOT GUILTY TO NARCOTICS TRAFFICKING, MURDER CHARGES

Soldiers, state police and national guard units have instead been called in to stand in the place of the local police while the army runs checks on weaponry serial numbers and validates permits. 

Rocha claimed the checks were "exceptional" and said he hopes the non-routine procedures "will end soon."

But, according to The Associated Press, the Mexican army in the past has seized weapons from distrusted police forces it suspected of either being involved in aiding the cartel, or over concerns the units were carrying unregistered arms that made abuses harder to trace. 

Violent clashes between cartel groups broke out in the Sinaloa region after drug lords Ismael Zambada, also known as "El Mayo," and Joaquín Guzmán López were apprehended in the U.S. on July 25 after flying in on a small plane. 

MEXICAN GOVERNMENT BUSES MIGRANTS TO US BORDER AS ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION BECOMES TOP ELECTION ISSUE

Mexico cartel

The burnt wreckage of a bus and a truck set on fire by members of a drug gang in Culiacan, Mexico, Jan. 5, 2023. (Reuters/Stringer)

But claims later surfaced that Zambada was forced to board the plane after being abducted by Guzmán López, who also goes by "El Chapo" – prompting violent battles between the gang groups dubbed the "Chapitos" and the "Mayitos."

The cartel violence has led to open gunfights across Culiacan, including in the downtown area as well as upscale neighborhoods, causing parents to question the safety of sending their children to school.

"There are two groups that are confronting each other here," Rocha said. "The authorities are here to face them down equally, both of them without exceptions."

Mexcio cartel

Soldiers guard a scene after a confrontation between municipal police and gunmen, in Culiacan, Mexico, Sept. 21, 2024. (Reuters/Jesus Bustamante)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

But the fighting has become so extreme that cartel gunmen have begun hijacking buses and trucks before setting them ablaze to serve as highway blockades on routes leading in and out of the city – one such blockade that Rocha also got stuck behind on his way to meet with former Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in late September. 

The governor on Monday pledged to set up five "anti-blockade squads" though he warned that ultimately they will not be able to stop the hijackings until the cartel groups cease their fighting.

Caitlin McFall is a Reporter at Fox News Digital covering Politics, U.S. and World news.