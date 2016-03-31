Expand / Collapse search
Last Update March 31, 2016

Mexico says probe into army slayings continues

By | Associated Press
FILE - In this July 3, 2014, file photo, state police stand inside a warehouse where a black cross covers a wall near blood stains on the ground, after a shootout between Mexican soldiers and alleged criminals on the outskirts of the village of San Pedro Limon, in Mexico state, Mexico. Leading Mexican human rights groups announced Wednesday, March 30, 2016, that a military court acquitted six of seven soldiers charged with breach of discipline in the 2014 killings. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)

MEXICO CITY – Mexican prosecutors say they continue to investigate and press charges in the 2014 army killings of 22 suspected criminals, including 12 to 15 who allegedly were executed after surrendering.

The Thursday statement comes a day after the Miguel Agustin Pro Juarez human rights group revealed that a military court cleared six of seven soldiers of breach-of-discipline charges.

The federal attorney general's office said that homicide cases against three of the seven continue in a civilian court and that prosecutors are investigating any wider responsibility in the case.

But the office appeared to lay the blame on one of the three surviving witnesses, saying she had to testify again.

The human rights group said forcing the witness to testify again would re-victimize her. Her daughter was killed in the confrontation.