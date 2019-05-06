Private jet leaving Las Vegas crashes in Mexico; 'no survivors seen,' officials say

A jet flying from Las Vegas with more than a dozen people aboard crashed in northern Mexico, authorities said on Monday.

Three crew members and 10 passengers were on the private executive jet that officials said was discovered in the remote area northwest of Monclova, a city in the state of Coahuila. The state government said in a statement it appears there were no survivors but did not provide further information.

The airplane left Nevada on Sunday afternoon, and was scheduled to arrive in the northern Mexican city of Monterrey on Sunday evening. The jet never showed, prompting a search. Flight controllers lost contact with the plane over Coahuila.

The passengers, according to local news outlet Reforma, had attended a boxing match on Saturday in Las Vegas between Saul "Canelo" Alvarez and Daniel Jacobs.

